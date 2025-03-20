National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Man arrested in Co Armagh as NCA investigation into cannabis importation continues
A man from County Armagh has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in connection with the importation of 34 kilos of cannabis.
Officers from the National Crime Agency arrested the 34-year-old man at his home in the Armagh area, this morning (19 March) in an operation supported by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
It follows the discovery of cannabis worth £620,000 found concealed in a sophisticated hide in the floor of a trailer unit as it arrived at Killingholme port in North Lincolnshire in May 2023.
The lorry had recently arrived from the Hook of Holland with a load of fresh chicken and was stopped by Border Force officers, who were working with the NCA.
The man is alleged to be involved in an organised crime group based in Northern Ireland suspected of being behind the importation.
He was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the importation of a Class B drug and participating in activities of an organised crime group and was taken to Dungannon for questioning. He has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
NCA Branch Commander David Cunningham said:
"Since the discovery of this significant amount of class B drugs, our investigators have been working to uncover the full extent of the organised crime group behind this importation.
"We believe that the drugs seized in this importation attempt in May 2023 would have been destined for onward circulation in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
"With thanks to our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their support, the NCA investigation continues to identify and work towards bringing those involved to justice."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-arrested-in-co-armagh-as-nca-investigation-into-cannabis-importation-continues
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Man charged in NCA investigation after £1m seized by Border Force at Heathrow Airport20/03/2025 11:20:00
A man has been charged with money laundering following the seizure of £1m in suitcases at Heathrow Airport.
Operation Henhouse: 422 arrests and £7.5m seized in national crackdown on fraud19/03/2025 16:10:00
422 people have been arrested in a UK-wide campaign against fraud, coordinated by the National Economic Crime Centre and City of London Police.
Northamptonshire man threatened to send victim's indecent images to her family members14/03/2025 15:25:00
A man from Northamptonshire who blackmailed a child into sending him further indecent images by threatening to send them to her family and friends has been sentenced.
£100m cocaine plotters guilty of at sea smuggling bid12/03/2025 15:20:00
Four drug smugglers have been convicted of trying to smuggle £100m of cocaine on a fishing boat off the coast of Cornwall, after a National Crime Agency investigation.
Man jailed over gun parts hidden in 48-year-old car from Pakistan11/03/2025 11:15:00
A man who tried to smuggle 72 firearms parts in a car shipped from Pakistan to the United Kingdom was recently (07 March 2025) jailed for eight years.
A prison break, a £190m cocaine plot & money laundered through gold - two jailed in latest NCA Operation Venetic case10/03/2025 14:15:00
Two men who attempted to import multi-tonne quantities of cocaine from South America, and laundered the profits through a Hatton Garden gold merchant, have been jailed.
Smugglers prevented from bringing 27 tonnes of cannabis into the UK in 202407/03/2025 10:10:00
Almost 27 tonnes of cannabis was seized from smugglers flying into UK airports last year - around five times more than in 2023.
Operation Stovewood: Two men jailed for almost 40 years for raping girls at parties05/03/2025 14:05:00
Two men who got children drunk and then abused them at parties have been jailed for 38 and a half years in total, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.