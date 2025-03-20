Man arrested in Co Armagh as NCA investigation into cannabis importation continues

A man from County Armagh has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in connection with the importation of 34 kilos of cannabis.

Officers from the National Crime Agency arrested the 34-year-old man at his home in the Armagh area, this morning (19 March) in an operation supported by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

It follows the discovery of cannabis worth £620,000 found concealed in a sophisticated hide in the floor of a trailer unit as it arrived at Killingholme port in North Lincolnshire in May 2023.

The lorry had recently arrived from the Hook of Holland with a load of fresh chicken and was stopped by Border Force officers, who were working with the NCA.

The man is alleged to be involved in an organised crime group based in Northern Ireland suspected of being behind the importation.

He was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the importation of a Class B drug and participating in activities of an organised crime group and was taken to Dungannon for questioning. He has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

NCA Branch Commander David Cunningham said:

"Since the discovery of this significant amount of class B drugs, our investigators have been working to uncover the full extent of the organised crime group behind this importation.

"We believe that the drugs seized in this importation attempt in May 2023 would have been destined for onward circulation in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

"With thanks to our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their support, the NCA investigation continues to identify and work towards bringing those involved to justice."