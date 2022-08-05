National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Man arrested in Daigou shopping money laundering investigation
A man has been arrested in Teesside as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a suspected Chinese underground banking network.
The 33-year-old Chinese national was detained on suspicion of money laundering in Ingleby Barwick this morning during a series of raids in the North East.
The investigation relates to the alleged laundering of criminal cash through so-called Daigou shopping, where high value retail items such as watches, jewellery or designer goods are purchased in the UK and then shipped to China to be re-sold.
The male is now being questioned by NCA investigators, who also seized high value premium goods during the raids.
NCA Branch Commander Martin Clarke yesterday said:
“Organised criminals need money launderers to clean their profits and fund further offending. We are determined to do all we can to stop the flow of illicit cash, and this investigation demonstrates that in action.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-arrested-in-daigou-shopping-money-laundering-investigation
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
MDMA found hidden in Scotland-bound pet food parcels prompt joint NCA and Police Scotland investigations04/08/2022 14:15:00
Two separate investigations have been launched by a joint unit of National Crime Agency and Police Scotland officers, after more than eight kilos of MDMA was found in two separate shipments of pet food.
Huge Colombian cocaine haul seized at London Gateway02/08/2022 11:15:00
National Crime Agency officers have worked with Border Force to seize more than half a tonne of cocaine at London Gateway port.
Jail for south east London cocaine dealer found hiding in child’s playhouse01/08/2022 16:15:00
A man from south east London has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years after National Crime Agency officers caught him in possession of cocaine with an estimated value of £4.5 million.
Multi-million pound cash courier conspiracy dismantled by NCA01/08/2022 11:15:00
The ringleader of a money laundering group which smuggled tens of millions of pounds of criminal cash out of the UK has been jailed for nine years.
Men linked to suspected small boat people smuggling networks extradited out of the UK29/07/2022 14:15:00
Two suspected small boat people smugglers tracked down in the UK by the National Crime Agency have been extradited to face trial.
Essex boat builder raped a child22/07/2022 16:15:00
A boat builder from Essex who raped a young girl and took photographs of the abuse has been jailed for 16 years.
PCTF seizes property and money from man with alleged West Belfast UDA connections21/07/2022 16:15:00
National Crime Agency officers working as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have seized a property in the Newtownabbey area valued at £85,000 and £28,000 held in a bank account from a man with alleged links to the West Belfast Ulster Defence Association.
NCA targets crime group suspected of making specialist concealments for drugs after cocaine seized at Heathrow21/07/2022 10:15:00
Three men have been arrested as National Crime Agency officers targeted an organised crime group manufacturing specialist hides for drugs in industrial machinery.
Further arrest made as part of international operation targeting suspected small boat people smuggling networks14/07/2022 14:25:00
A man is due to appear in court today (14 July) after being targeted by the National Crime Agency as part a major international operation against small boat people smugglers.