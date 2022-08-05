Man arrested in Daigou shopping money laundering investigation

A man has been arrested in Teesside as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a suspected Chinese underground banking network.

The 33-year-old Chinese national was detained on suspicion of money laundering in Ingleby Barwick this morning during a series of raids in the North East.

The investigation relates to the alleged laundering of criminal cash through so-called Daigou shopping, where high value retail items such as watches, jewellery or designer goods are purchased in the UK and then shipped to China to be re-sold.

The male is now being questioned by NCA investigators, who also seized high value premium goods during the raids.

NCA Branch Commander Martin Clarke yesterday said: