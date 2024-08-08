Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Man arrested in Essex in connection with organised waste crime
- Environment Agency
The large-scale fly-tipping occurred across Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire and Essex.
One man was arrested on 1 August in Harlow, Essex, in relation to large-scale, organised fly-tipping across several counties including Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire and Essex.
In addition, three warrants were executed by Hertfordshire Police. The arrest was part of an Environment Agency investigation into the large-scale, organised dumping of waste across East Anglia and the Home Counties, named Operation Eagle.
A large waste dump on rural land in Essex
Hertfordshire Police were integral to the arrest and custody of the suspect, enabling Environment Agency enforcement officers to successfully continue the investigation.
Waste crime pollutes our environment, undercuts legitimate business and significantly affects our farmers and rural communities.
If you have any information that may assist with this investigation, please call our 24-hour hotline on 0800 807060. Or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org referencing ‘Op Eagle’.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/man-arrested-in-essex-in-connection-with-organised-waste-crime
