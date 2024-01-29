Man arrested in National Crime Agency people smuggling investigation

A 24 year-old man has been arrested following a National Crime Agency investigation into organised people smuggling.

The Albanian national was arrested by NCA officers on Thursday 25 January at his home in Cheshunt, Herts on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration.

He is suspected of being a main organiser in a criminal conspiracy arranging passage on small boats, and is also believed to have been involved in the facilitation of migrants both into and out of the UK using HGVs.

The man is also suspected of using a fraudulently-obtained genuine passport to open a number of bank accounts, which were used to deposit and launder money made from criminality.

NCA Operations Manager Andy MacGill said:

“This arrest has been made as part of an ongoing investigation into people smuggling using small boats across the Channel.

“The NCA will leave no stone unturned - at every step of the people smuggling route - in our work to tackle the perpetrators of organised immigration crime.”