Man arrested in Sussex on suspicion of people smuggling offences

A 22-year-old man has been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into organised immigration crime.

The Albanian national was produced from an immigration detention centre near Gatwick Airport on 7 August, and was interviewed by NCA officers on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration.

He is suspected of being involved in the facilitation of migrants from Albania to the UK via small boats and HGVs.

NCA Branch Commander Sara-Jayne Moore said:

“This arrest has been made as part of an ongoing investigation into highly dangerous people smuggling journeys using small boats and HGVs across the Channel.

“The NCA will leave no stone unturned - at every step of the people smuggling route - in our work to tackle the perpetrators of organised immigration crime.”