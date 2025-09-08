National Crime Agency
Man arrested over money laundering allegations linked to mini-markets
A man has been arrested in West Yorkshire for his alleged involvement in the laundering of criminal money overseas via a suspected unregistered money service business.
The 25-year-old Iranian national was detained on suspicion of money laundering offences by investigators from the National Crime Agency in the Nesfield Street area of Bradford 4 September.
He is suspected of operating mini-markets as a front for the money laundering, using the hawala system to transfer value abroad.
Two other properties, both mini-markets, in Bradford were also searched by officers from the NCA, supported by West Yorkshire Police.
They resulted in the seizure of several thousand pounds in cash, an imitation firearm and thousands of what are believed to be counterfeit cigarettes.
The 25-year-old was questioned before being bailed pending further enquiries.
NCA Senior Manager, Phil Pestridge, said:
“Money is the lifeblood of organised crime, which is why targeting those involved in laundering criminal proceeds is so vital.
“Our investigation will continue with evidence we have seized.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-arrested-over-money-laundering-allegations-linked-to-mini-markets
