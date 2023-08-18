National Crime Agency
Man arrested over seizure of 250 kilos of cannabis
A man has been arrested over the seizure of a quarter ton of cannabis in a National Crime Agency investigation.
The consignment was discovered at Southampton Docks in a coverload of metal tool chests and cabinets.
NCA officers launched an investigation after Border Force colleagues discovered the Class B drugs in a shipping container on 26 July.
On Tuesday, officers arrested a man in his 30s from Grays, Essex, in connection with the failed importation. He was interviewed and released pending further enquiries.
