Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Man charged as ‘legal first’ admits going online to encourage vulnerable woman to commit serious self-harm and commit suicide
A man who was the first to be charged with encouraging serious self-harm online under Section 184 of the Online Safety Act 2023 has admitted his guilt.
Tyler Webb, 22, used the Telegram communications app to repeatedly tell a vulnerable 22-year-old woman to cut herself, and then to kill herself by hanging during a video call so he could watch, telling her she had nothing to live for and giving her methods to end her life.
Alex Johnson, a specialist crown prosecutor in the Special Crime Division of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Tyler Webb contacted a vulnerable woman online and encouraged her to commit serious self-harm and to end her life by hanging.
“He knew she was vulnerable and would act on his requests but went ahead with his persistent requests knowing she may well die.
“Fortunately, his repeated and insistent suggestions did not result in a death.”
On one occasion the woman followed his instructions while on a video call to him, passing out.
On another occasion she cut herself after being encouraged to do so by him, and sent him a photograph of her injury.
On 2 July 2024, during a 44 minute call he made persistent efforts to get her to kill herself after her previous attempt.
When it became apparent she would not do so, he said he would block further contact with her.
She reported what had happened to police and he was arrested at his Loughborough home by Leicestershire Police.
He admitted the offences today at Leicester Crown Court. He will be sentenced on July 4 where the CPS will seek a Sexual Risk Order or Criminal Behaviour Order.
Building the case; proving someone went online to encourage another to kill or self-harm themselves
This was the first time a person had been charged with encouragement of serious self-harm under the Online Safety Act 2023. Encouraging suicide has been a criminal offence under statute since 1961 and before that it was an offence under common law. The charge, as with all encouraging suicide cases, required the Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson’s personal consent to proceed.
To prove either of the offences the CPS needed to show that Webb committed an act that encouraged serious self-harm, or encouraged suicide, and was intended to do so; or that he believed his acts were capable of encouraging suicide or self-harm.
We were able to do this by proving:
- Webb came across the woman in an online forum where people discussed mental health difficulties, showing he knew she was vulnerable.
- The first time they spoke she cut herself at his request, which was evidence he knew she would act on his requests
- He watched her on video attempting to end her life once, proving she would do it, but tried once more. He could not claim he was fantasising or in role play.
- An audio recording of a call made by the woman showed his persistent attempts and the way he tried to push her.
- Digital images and drawings depicting hangings, decapitations and sexual violence towards women showed his mindset.
- As a result Webb admitted his guilt.
Notes to Editors
- Tyler Webb [DOB: 14/06/2002] is of King Street South, Loughborough.
- Webb was the first person to be charged under the Online Safety Act on 12 July 2024 for encouraging serious self-harm with encouraging suicide added later. Other cases have since been charged and reached a conviction.
- A reporting restriction bars any identification of the victim in this case.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/man-charged-legal-first-admits-going-online-encourage-vulnerable-woman-commit-serious-self
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Special constable jailed for taking pictures of victim from police footage09/05/2025 15:20:00
A special constable who used his mobile phone to take photographs of body-worn police footage showing a victim of crime has been jailed.
Pair who felled tree at Sycamore Gap convicted of criminal damage09/05/2025 14:15:00
Two men who cut down the famous ‘Sycamore Gap’ tree and damaged a section of Hadrian’s Wall, have today been found guilty of criminal damage at Newcastle Crown Court.
Senior staff at E.ON and British Gas jailed for accepting bribes06/05/2025 13:25:00
Former senior staff members at two leading energy firms have been jailed for accepting over £2 million pounds worth of bribes in exchange for commercial contracts.
Ugandan Judge sentenced to over six years for Modern Slavery Offences06/05/2025 11:10:00
Lydia Mugambe, 50, has been sentenced to six years and four months at Oxford Crown Court.
Three charged with making alleged ‘swatting’ calls in the USA and Canada02/05/2025 13:10:00
Three men from the UK have been charged with allegedly reporting fabricated serious incidents to prompt an emergency response in the USA and Canada.
Richard Burrows: Paedophile who fled to Thailand 27 years ago jailed for 97 offences01/05/2025 12:20:00
An 81-year-old child abuser who escaped justice by fleeing to Thailand in 1997 ahead of his trial was yesterday jailed for 46 years for a catalogue of horrific sex offences against 24 boys in his care from the late 60s to the mid-90s.
Assaults against emergency workers: Update to CPS prosecution guidance01/05/2025 11:15:00
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has today updated its guidance to prosecutors to encourage them to consider the full range of available offences when charging assaults against emergency workers.
Three charged with making alleged ‘swatting’ calls in the USA and Canada01/05/2025 10:15:00
Three men from the UK have been charged with allegedly reporting fabricated serious incidents to prompt an emergency response in the USA and Canada.