Man charged as part of National Crime Agency firearms investigation
A man from Bristol has been charged with firearms offences in connection with the purchase of almost 40 handguns and the discovery of two other weapons in the city.
Luke Fortune, 22, from Longwell Green, was arrested by National Crime Agency investigators in July 2024 in relation to the purchase of 35 top venting blank firearms, three antique firearms and more than 1,000 bullets, and the manufacture of a 3D printed sub-machine gun.
He was further arrested in January this year after two handguns – a Glock-style pistol and a revolver - were found by Avon & Somerset Police officers hidden in a bush in the Longwell Green area.
He has been charged with a number of firearms offences and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court recently (21 February).
NCA senior investigating officer Andy Lawton recently said:
“These weapons could have caused untold damage to our communities with potentially fatal consequences.
“Working closely with our partners in the UK and overseas, we are relentless in our efforts to suppress the availability of firearms and ammunition to criminals.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-charged-as-part-of-national-crime-agency-firearms-investigation
