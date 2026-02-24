Tuesday 24 Feb 2026 @ 09:15
National Crime Agency
Printable version

Man charged as part of National Crime Agency firearms investigation

A man from Bristol has been charged with firearms offences in connection with the purchase of almost 40 handguns and the discovery of two other weapons in the city.

Luke Fortune, 22, from Longwell Green, was arrested by National Crime Agency investigators in July 2024 in relation to the purchase of 35 top venting blank firearms, three antique firearms and more than 1,000 bullets, and the manufacture of a 3D printed sub-machine gun.

Two handguns – a Glock-style pistol and a revolver - in a black padded case

He was further arrested in January this year after two handguns – a Glock-style pistol and a revolver - were found by Avon & Somerset Police officers hidden in a bush in the Longwell Green area.

He has been charged with a number of firearms offences and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court recently (21 February).

NCA senior investigating officer Andy Lawton recently said:

“These weapons could have caused untold damage to our communities with potentially fatal consequences.

“Working closely with our partners in the UK and overseas, we are relentless in our efforts to suppress the availability of firearms and ammunition to criminals.”

 

Channel website: http://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-charged-as-part-of-national-crime-agency-firearms-investigation

Share this article

Latest News from
National Crime Agency

People smugglers who arranged HGV transport for migrants are convicted

24/02/2026 16:15:00

A pair of people smugglers who arranged the transport of Vietnamese migrants to the UK hidden in lorries have been convicted.

Lake District armourer who planned industrial supply of crystal meth jailed for more than 22 years

24/02/2026 15:25:00

An armourer who converted blank firing guns to become deadly weapons and planned to produce industrial supplies of methylamphetamine in the Lake District has been sentenced to 22 years and three months in jail following a National Crime Agency investigation.

Fraudsters arrested in Nigeria following NCA intelligence sharing

20/02/2026 14:15:15

Seven men have been arrested in Nigeria after intelligence identified a scam compound targeting UK victims.

Operation Stovewood: 50th person to be convicted is jailed for raping woman and child

19/02/2026 17:20:00

The 50th person to be convicted under the National Crime Agency’s largest ever sexual abuse investigation has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for raping a child and a young woman in the 2000s

Five arrested in National Crime Agency people smuggling investigation

19/02/2026 11:25:00

Five people have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a people smuggling network suspected of transporting Vietnamese migrants to the UK in lorries and small boats.

Child sexual abuse is increasing in severity, complexity and accessibility, say policing leads

18/02/2026 15:15:00

The UK’s policing leads for child sexual abuse (CSA) are yesterday warning that despite unprecedented levels of law enforcement action to tackle offending, advances in technology and the reliance on online platforms to communicate are significantly increasing the opportunities for offenders to engage with and sexually abuse children.

Operation Stovewood: Man guilty of raping woman and child 20 years ago

18/02/2026 10:25:00

A rapist has faced justice 20 years after committing his crimes, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Man wanted over fatal small boat crossing arrested by NCA

16/02/2026 12:10:00

A man wanted in connection with a fatal small boat crossing last year has been arrested in Liverpool by officers from the National Crime Agency.

Suspected people smuggler arrested and charged in joint operation

12/02/2026 11:20:00

A suspected people smuggling boss has been arrested in Birmingham as part of a joint investigation involving the National Crime Agency and West Midlands Police.