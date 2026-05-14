Man charged in connection with arson at former synagogue in east London

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge against a 31-year-old man in connection with an arson attack at a former synagogue in east London.

Dominic Charles Turner will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 14 May 2026.

Bethan David, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Counter Terrorism Division, said:

“We have decided to charge Dominic Charles Turner with arson with intent to endanger life following an attack at a former synagogue in Nelson Street, Tower Hamlets on 5 May 2026. “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. “We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command as it carried out its investigation. “We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Notes to Editors