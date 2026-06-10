Man charged in connection with Golders Green ambulance arson

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a criminal charge against an 18-year-old man following an arson on volunteer-led ambulances run by the Jewish community in Golders Green.

Subhan Ahmed has been charged with assisting an offender following allegations that he made arrangements to scrap his car to help others avoid arrest or prosecution.

Frank Ferguson, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, yesterday said:

“We have decided to prosecute Subhan Ahmed, 18, with assisting an offender in connection with the arson on ambulances in Golders Green on 23 March 2026. “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. “We have worked closely with Counter Terrorism Policing London as it carried out its investigation. “We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

Notes to Editors