Man charged in NCA investigation after £1m seized by Border Force at Heathrow Airport
A man has been charged with money laundering following the seizure of £1m in suitcases at Heathrow Airport.
Mazen Al Shaar, 48, was stopped by Border Force officers on Saturday and the money was seized.
Al Shaar, from Hayes, Middlesex, was due to fly to Beirut.
He appeared at appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday. A bail application was refused and he was remanded in custody to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on the 17 April for a pre-trial plea hearing.
Andy Noyes, NCA branch commander, said:
“So many of the serious and organised crime threats facing the UK are driven by offenders’ desire for money.
“This detection of £1m was because of brilliant work by Border Force officers which has now sparked our investigation.”
A Home Office spokesperson said: "This seizure highlights Border Force's dedicated efforts to protect our borders and keep the public safe. Our officers are trained to spot suspicious behaviour and identify attempts to move illicit cash and other prohibited items across our borders.
"We continue to work closely with law enforcement partners, including the NCA to disrupt criminal networks."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-charged-in-nca-investigation-after-1m-seized-by-border-force-at-heathrow-airport
