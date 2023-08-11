National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Man charged in NCA people smuggling investigation
A man has appeared in court charged with people smuggling offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a network suspected of moving migrants out of the UK.
Muhamed Alievski, aged 28, from Macedonia was arrested by NCA officers at Javelin Way, Ashford, Kent on the morning of Saturday 5 August.
With him at the time was a 22-year-old Albanian national wanted for breaching a court order imposed after his conviction for drug offences. He was also arrested and taken into custody.
After being questioned Alievski was charged with participating in the activities of a people smuggling organised crime group.
He appeared before Folkestone Magistrates on Monday [7 August] where he was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on 4 September.
NCA Branch Commander Matt Rivers said: “Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the NCA and we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the networks involved.
“Those who help people leave the UK in lorries not only pose a risk to the individuals being transported themselves but also to border security.
"We’ve seen cases of people wanted for serious criminal offences in the UK try and escape this way. This is why we and our law enforcement partners are alive to the threat.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-charged-in-nca-people-smuggling-investigation
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
British man admits travelling overseas to abuse children over a decade10/08/2023 14:15:00
A convicted paedophile from Essex has pleaded guilty to regularly travelling to South East Asia to sexually abuse children over a ten-year period.
12 years for teacher who paid £65,000 for the abuse of children in India09/08/2023 14:20:00
A former deputy head teacher of a primary school has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for paying and instructing teenagers in India to abuse younger children.
Suspected Kinahan organised crime group members charged with firearms offences09/08/2023 12:20:00
Three people have been charged following a major National Crime Agency investigation into a plot to acquire firearms and ammunition that was uncovered following the takedown of the Encrochat encrypted messaging platform.
Operation Venetic: Three men sentenced for raft of firearms, drugs and money laundering offences09/08/2023 11:20:00
Three men who conspired together in plots to supply guns and drugs have been jailed in a National Crime Agency investigation.
Trio sentenced after failed attempt to smuggle cocaine through UK port09/08/2023 11:15:00
Three drug traffickers have been jailed for a combined 21 years after an NCA surveillance operation foiled their attempt to extract 10 kilos of cocaine from a shipping container.
Operation Venetic: OCG that used fake company as front for massive cocaine smuggling are jailed04/08/2023 09:25:00
An organised crime group (OCG) set up a fake computer company to cover industrial supplies of cocaine it imported.
NCA publishes updated list of restrictions imposed on convicted criminals03/08/2023 11:15:00
The National Crime Agency yesterday (2 August) published a list of active preventative orders ( spreadsheetNCA Ancillary Orders (113 KB) ) to support its lifetime management of serious offenders.
People smugglers used lorries to smuggle migrants to the UK for £7,000 per person31/07/2023 16:15:00
A man has been found guilty of being part of an organised crime group linked to the prolific smuggling of migrants to the UK by lorry.
Birmingham fraudsters cashed in on pandemic by selling hundreds of illegal coronavirus testing kits and planned to sell millions more on dark web31/07/2023 11:15:00
Two Birmingham men have been sentenced after a National Crime Agency investigation uncovered their plans to “capitalise on tragedy” during the pandemic by selling potentially millions of uncertified coronavirus testing kits to medical professionals and the public.