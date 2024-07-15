National Crime Agency
Man charged over attempted gun parts importation
A man from Birmingham has been charged as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the attempted importation of firearms components
39-year-old Yasir Khan, from Sparkhill in Birmingham, was detained by officers from the NCA's Armed Operations Unit on Friday 12 July in the Jewellery Quarter area of the city.
The arrest follows the seizure of 72 firearm component parts, including top slides and barrels for handguns, found hidden inside the fuel tank and under the bonnet of a car which had been shipped from Pakistan to the UK.
The parts were recovered by Border Force officers on 7 July at London Gateway port.
Following his arrest Khan was questioned by NCA investigators and on 13 July he was charged with the attempted importation of firearms. He will appear before Birmingham Magistrates on Monday 15 July.
NCA Senior Investigating Officer Paul Orchard said:
"This operation has seen us prevent a huge array of gun parts entering the UK. These components could have been used to help build or adapt deadly weapons, which would have ended up in criminal hands.
"Working with our law enforcement partners we will do all we can to protect the public by preventing illegal firearms reaching the streets of the UK."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-charged-over-attempted-gun-parts-importation
