Man charged over gun barrel seizure

A suspected gun supplier from Birmingham has been charged after officers from the National Crime Agency seized a gun barrel as part of an investigation into the supply of firearms.

In the early hours of the morning on the 02nd of March, Haroon Iqbal, 32, from Bramble Dell, Birmingham, was charged with attempting to possess a firearm. He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody.

Iqbal and a 34-year old man were arrested on Monday evening by NCA officers at two addresses in Birmingham. The 34-year old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

NCA operations manager Niall Conner yesterday said:

“This investigation has taken a gun barrel out of circulation which could have been used with other firearm parts to produce a viable weapon. “The supply and use of illegal firearms has a devastating impact on public safety. “Tackling this remains a priority for the NCA and we work closely with our partners to share intelligence to stop firearms being available in the UK.”

Iqbal will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 30 March