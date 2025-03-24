National Crime Agency
Man charged over Warwickshire firearms find
A man from Warwickshire has been charged after National Crime Agency officers found a gun and ammunition at his home.
Stefan Fenyes, 46, from Warwick was arrested by armed NCA officers at Tachbrook Park Drive on the morning of 20th March.
His address was searched and a self-loading pistol with magazine and eight rounds of ammunition was discovered. Fenyes was arrested and taken into custody where he was questioned by NCA officers.
He was later charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, the importation of a prohibited weapon and the possession of ammunition. Fenyes has been remanded in custody and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday 22nd March.
NCA branch operations manager Rick Mackenzie said:
"We have recovered a viable firearm with several rounds of ammunition.
"Unlawfully held guns and ammunition can end up in the hands of organised criminal groups where they are used to cause fear and devastation within our communities.
"The NCA is committed to protecting the public against the threat of firearms and our work with partners both in the UK and overseas continues."
