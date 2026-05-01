Man charged with attempted murders after double stabbing in Golders Green

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised three charges of attempted murder against a 45-year-old man after two men were stabbed in Golders Green, on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, and another man attacked on the same day in a different location.

Essa Suleiman is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 1 May 2026.

Frank Ferguson, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said:

“We have authorised two charges of attempted murder against Essa Suleiman, and one of possession of a knife, after two men were stabbed in Golders Green, north west London, on Wednesday, 29 April. "We have also authorised an attempted murder charge in a separate incident involving another man on the same day in a different location. “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. “We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command as it carried out its investigation. “We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Notes to Editors