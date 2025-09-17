Man charged with blackmail and communications offences within British politics

The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced charges against a man alleged to have sent Whatsapp messages to five people within Westminster circles.

Oliver Steadman, 28, has been charged with one count of blackmail in relation to alleged unwarranted demands for the contact telephone numbers of up to 12 individuals. He has also been charged with a communications offence of improper use of a public electronic communications network, in relation to the same victim.

He faces four further communications offence charges, these being the improper use of a public electronic communications network, in relation to four other victims. This relates to the sending of alleged unsolicited indecent images.

Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said: “We have decided to prosecute Oliver Steadman with blackmail and five communications offences in relation to a total of five victims working within politics and Westminster.

“This follows an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Service which looked into messages that included alleged unsolicited indecent images sent to a number of people within parliamentary political circles between October 2023 and April 2024 using Whatsapp.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“Oliver Steadman will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 3 November 2025 for a first hearing.”

We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.



It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.