Man charged with crimes against humanity and torture of Damascus demonstrators in 2011

A 58-year-old man has been charged with international crimes allegedly committed in Damascus in 2011 as part of widespread attacks on civilians, the Crown Prosecution Service has announced.

The man, who now lives in the UK, has been charged with seven offences, including three offences of murder as a crime against humanity, three offences of torture, and one offence of conduct ancillary to murder.

It is alleged that in his role in the Syrian Air Force Intelligence department (AFI), the man led a group tasked with quelling demonstrations in the suburbs of Damascus.

This is the first time the Crown Prosecution Service has brought charges of murder as crimes against humanity under the International Criminal Court Act 2001.

Bethan David, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, said: “We have determined that a 58-year-old man should be prosecuted with charges of murder as a crime against humanity, and torture.

“Our prosecutors have concluded that there is sufficient evidence to bring seven offences under the International Criminal Court Act 2001 and the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

“We have worked closely with the War Crimes Team at the Metropolitan Police Service as they carried out their investigation.

“As always, we remind all concerned that proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Commander Helen Flanagan, who leads CTP London, said: “This has been an incredibly complex and challenging investigation, involving enquiries across many countries.

“This has required close cooperation with a number of international partners, as well as our colleagues in the CPS.

“The charges are extremely serious and show that we fully support the UK’s ‘no safe haven’ policy in relation alleged war criminals. Where we are presented with allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity that fall within our jurisdiction, then, as we have shown here, we will not hesitate to investigate those rigorously and robustly.”

The 58-year-old man will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 10 March 2026.