Man charged with crimes against humanity and torture of Damascus demonstrators in 2011
A 58-year-old man has been charged with international crimes allegedly committed in Damascus in 2011 as part of widespread attacks on civilians, the Crown Prosecution Service has announced.
The man, who now lives in the UK, has been charged with seven offences, including three offences of murder as a crime against humanity, three offences of torture, and one offence of conduct ancillary to murder.
It is alleged that in his role in the Syrian Air Force Intelligence department (AFI), the man led a group tasked with quelling demonstrations in the suburbs of Damascus.
This is the first time the Crown Prosecution Service has brought charges of murder as crimes against humanity under the International Criminal Court Act 2001.
Bethan David, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, said: “We have determined that a 58-year-old man should be prosecuted with charges of murder as a crime against humanity, and torture.
“Our prosecutors have concluded that there is sufficient evidence to bring seven offences under the International Criminal Court Act 2001 and the Criminal Justice Act 1988.
“We have worked closely with the War Crimes Team at the Metropolitan Police Service as they carried out their investigation.
“As always, we remind all concerned that proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.
“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Commander Helen Flanagan, who leads CTP London, said: “This has been an incredibly complex and challenging investigation, involving enquiries across many countries.
“This has required close cooperation with a number of international partners, as well as our colleagues in the CPS.
“The charges are extremely serious and show that we fully support the UK’s ‘no safe haven’ policy in relation alleged war criminals. Where we are presented with allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity that fall within our jurisdiction, then, as we have shown here, we will not hesitate to investigate those rigorously and robustly.”
The 58-year-old man will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 10 March 2026.
Notes to editors
- The defendant is not being named at this time, as we have been notified that his legal representatives intend to seek a reporting restriction on the publication of his identity.
- UK law allows the prosecution of certain serious international crimes, including crimes against humanity and torture, regardless of where they were committed.
- As in cases of this type, consent to prosecute has been sought and provided by the Law Officers in accordance with legal guidance.
- The International Criminal Court Act 2001 (ICCA) was enacted on 11 May 2001 to give effect to the Statute of the International Criminal Court (Rome Statute) to provide for offences under the domestic law of England and Wales and Northern Ireland corresponding to offences within the jurisdiction of that Court and for connected purposes.
- Crimes against humanity (CAH) apply when the specified acts are committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population with knowledge of the attack.
- Jurisdiction: The ICCA gives extra territorial jurisdiction for offences after 1 January 1991 committed in the UK by anyone, or overseas by UK nationals, residents, or UK service personnel.
- The Counter Terrorism Division is responsible for advising upon, and prosecuting cases within the Crown Prosecution Service relating to terrorism, core international crime (war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and torture), state threats, incitement to hatred, piracy and hijacking.
Charges:
- Three offences of murder as a crime against humanity, contrary to section 51 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001, on 22 April 2011, 22 April 2011 and in July 2011.
- One offence of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity, contrary to section 52 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001.
- Three offences of torture, contrary to section 134 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.
