Man charged with encouraging or assisting suicide
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced that Miles Cross, 33, has been charged with encouraging or assisting suicide following allegations that he sold a chemical compound via an online forum.
Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said:
“We have decided to prosecute Miles Cross with four offences of encouraging or assisting suicide following a police investigation into a business selling a substance via an online forum.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We have worked closely with North Wales Police as they carried out their investigation.”
Miles Cross will appear at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court on 16 October 2025.
We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
Notes to Editors
- Miles Cross, [DOB: 18/02/1992], is of Wrexham, North Wales.
- He is charged with four offences of encouraging or assisting the suicide of another person, contrary to section 2(1) of the Suicide Act 1961.
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
