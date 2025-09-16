Man charged with encouraging or assisting suicide

The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced that Miles Cross, 33, has been charged with encouraging or assisting suicide following allegations that he sold a chemical compound via an online forum.

Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said:

“We have decided to prosecute Miles Cross with four offences of encouraging or assisting suicide following a police investigation into a business selling a substance via an online forum. “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. “We have worked closely with North Wales Police as they carried out their investigation.”

Miles Cross will appear at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court on 16 October 2025.

We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

