Man charged with encouraging suicide after death in the USA

The Crown Prosecution Service yesterday announced that a 21-year-old man has been charged with encouraging suicide after the death of a man in the USA.

Dylan Phelan, 21, from Morley, West Yorkshire, has been charged with encouraging suicide, contrary to Section 2 of the Suicide Act 1961, after allegations that he encouraged the suicide of a 21-year-old man in Louisiana, USA, on 30 October 2024 during a video call.

Mr Phelan is also charged with making an indecent image of a child and possessing extreme pornography, which are charges that are not connected to the suicide of the 21-year-old man.

Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, yesterday said:

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. “We have worked closely with West Yorkshire Police as they carried out their investigation into the circumstances of this death. Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this time. “We remind all concerned that proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Mr Phelan will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on 11 February 2026.

