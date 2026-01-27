Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Man charged with encouraging suicide after death in the USA
The Crown Prosecution Service yesterday announced that a 21-year-old man has been charged with encouraging suicide after the death of a man in the USA.
Dylan Phelan, 21, from Morley, West Yorkshire, has been charged with encouraging suicide, contrary to Section 2 of the Suicide Act 1961, after allegations that he encouraged the suicide of a 21-year-old man in Louisiana, USA, on 30 October 2024 during a video call.
Mr Phelan is also charged with making an indecent image of a child and possessing extreme pornography, which are charges that are not connected to the suicide of the 21-year-old man.
Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, yesterday said:
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We have worked closely with West Yorkshire Police as they carried out their investigation into the circumstances of this death. Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this time.
“We remind all concerned that proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Mr Phelan will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on 11 February 2026.
Notes to Editors
Dylan Phelan, [DOB 22/08/2004], of Morley, West Yorkshire, has been charged with:
- Encouraging suicide, contrary to Section 2 of the Suicide Act 1961
- Making an indecent image of child, contrary to Section 1 of the Protection of Children Act 1978
- Possessing extreme pornography, contrary to Section 63(1) Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/man-charged-encouraging-suicide-after-death-usa
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Solicitor General announces expansion of Victim’s Right to Review scheme27/01/2026 16:22:00
More rape and sexual assault survivors across England and Wales will have the right to ask for their cases to be reviewed before a final decision to offer no evidence is made after pilot scheme is significantly expanded into three more regions.
Man pleads guilty to brutal murder and knife-wielding rampage26/01/2026 12:20:00
A man who brutally murdered a young woman at his home before going on a knife-wielding rampage has pleaded guilty to murder.
Man admits raping and drugging wife over 13-year period26/01/2026 11:05:00
Philip Young, 49, formerly of Swindon but now living in Enfield, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on 23 January 2026 and pleaded guilty to the following offences against his former wife, Joanne Young:
Albanian people smuggler jailed23/01/2026 14:05:00
An Albanian national has been jailed for plotting to bring other Albanians to the UK illegally.
Professional money launderer is ordered to payback over £5 million after a large-scale investment fraud22/01/2026 17:15:00
A professional money launderer, who assisted with the laundering of funds from a high value investment fraud committed in China has been ordered to payback ££5,603,305.81 or face extra time in jail – today (Thursday 22 January 2026).
No criminal charges against Lucy Letby in relation to further allegations of deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies21/01/2026 15:25:00
Frank Ferguson, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “We received a file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary in July 2025 asking us to consider further allegations against Lucy Letby, 36, relating to deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
Romanian truck driver jailed for people smuggling20/01/2026 09:20:00
A 55-year-old Romanian truck driver was recently jailed for 27 months after 10 foreign nationals were found in the back of his truck in Dover.
Double jeopardy murderer sentenced to life imprisonment19/01/2026 11:25:00
A man, who was found guilty of murdering his wife in a double jeopardy case, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.