Man charged with firearms offences after NCA investigation

A man from Rotherham has been arrested and charged with firearms offences after National Crime Agency officers tracked him down after almost two years on the run.

Wayne Williams, 35, from Rotherham, was arrested on Monday evening by the NCA’s Yorkshire and Humber Regional Joint Border Disruption Unit at an address in the town where he was attending a family barbecue.

The NCA believe he was involved in the attempted importation of gun parts through the postal system in August 2021 which, when assembled, could make a semi-automatic pistol capable of firing 18 bullets. The gun had been stolen in the US in 2018.

A wanted appeal was issued in November 2021 seeking information on his whereabouts from the public.

He has now been charged with attempting to access a prohibited weapon and being knowingly concerned in an attempt to import a prohibited weapon.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court recently (24 May 2023) and has been remanded until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 22 June.

NCA branch commander Richard Harrison recently said: