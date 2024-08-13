Man charged with intending to stir up racial hatred via TikTok

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Northumbria Police to charge James Aspin, 34, with distributing a recording intending to stir up racial hatred, contrary to Section 29E of the Public Order Act 1986.

The charge relates to an alleged video published on TikTok on or before 8 August 2024.

Rosemary Ainslie, Acting Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, yesterday said:

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. “It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Notes to Editors