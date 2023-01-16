Man charged with murder of Elle Edwards in Liverpool on Christmas Eve

Senior District Crown Prosecutor Clare Tripcony, Head of CPS Mersey Cheshire’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Merseyside Police to charge Connor William Chapman, 22, with nine offences relating to a shooting at the Lighthouse Public House on 24 December 2022.

“He is charged with the murder of Elle Edwards, 26, and the attempted murder of two other individuals. He is also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on three further individuals.

“Other charges include being in Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life, Possession of Ammunition with Intent to Endanger Life and Handling Stolen Goods, in relation to a vehicle.

“Mr Chapman, of the Wirral, is due to appear before Wirral Adult Remand Court on 13 January 2023.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Connor William Chapman are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

