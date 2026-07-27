National Crime Agency
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Man charged with piloting small boat from France to the UK
A Sudanese national has been charged with endangering another during a journey by sea to the UK following a small boat crossing.
Chan Mathok Atak, aged 19 from South Sudan, is alleged to have piloted a boat from France to the UK on Thursday 23rd July.
He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Margate Magistrates' Court on Monday 27 July 2026.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-charged-with-piloting-small-boat-from-france-to-the-uk
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