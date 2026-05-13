Wednesday 13 May 2026 @ 15:20
National Crime Agency
Printable version

Man charged with smuggling crystal meth through airport

A US national has been charged with smuggling crystal meth following a National Crime Agency investigation.

Jose Alexis Mendez, 28, was arrested at a hotel in Manchester on Friday after the recovery of a suitcase containing Class A drugs at Manchester Airport on the same day.

It is alleged the drugs, which weighed 47.9kg and had a street value of up to £479,000, were smuggled from Cancun in Mexico.

Mendez, of California, was remanded by magistrates on Saturday and will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on 12 June for a pre-trial preparatory hearing.

Channel website: http://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-charged-with-smuggling-crystal-meth-through-airport

Share this article

Latest News from
National Crime Agency

NCA secures thousands of pounds from notorious American gangster once on the FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted’ list

13/05/2026 10:20:00

Thousands of pounds have been seized from the bank accounts of a notorious American gangster who was once on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list.

Operation Venetic: Haulage company boss sentenced for cocaine conspiracy

08/05/2026 14:15:00

A haulage company boss who used his business as cover for transporting cocaine has been jailed following a National Crime Agency investigation.

Man jailed for multiple sexual abuse offences involving seven children

05/05/2026 12:10:00

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 23 years after being convicted of multiple sexual abuse offences involving seven children.

OCG sentenced for ketamine haul smuggled to Suffolk in fishing boat

24/04/2026 14:15:00

Five men have been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation after £1.4 million of ketamine was smuggled via a fishing boat from Amsterdam to Suffolk.

Further convictions linked to 322 kilos of cocaine in “at sea drop off”

24/04/2026 11:10:00

Another two men have been convicted – and one jailed for more than 20 years - following the collection of cocaine worth £26.5 million which was dropped off at sea off the Somerset coast.

Arrests made following raids on businesses in Nottingham as NCA investigates suspected people smuggling crime group

23/04/2026 10:10:00

Two men have been arrested following a series of raids by the National Crime Agency in Kent and the East Midlands, as part of an investigation into a criminal network suspected of smuggling people into the UK in boats.

Six charged in relation to £13.8 million cannabis haul at Birmingham Airport

14/04/2026 11:15:00

Six men have been charged as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the seizure of more than half a tonne of cannabis at Birmingham Airport.

Men jailed for people smuggling operation masterminded from Caerphilly car wash

13/04/2026 13:15:00

Two men have been jailed for 19 years each for their roles in a people smuggling ring moving migrants across Europe after a National Crime Agency investigation.

Alleged small boat pilot charged over four deaths in Channel

13/04/2026 11:15:00

A man has been arrested on suspicion of endangering life after four migrants died in a small boat Channel crossing.