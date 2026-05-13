National Crime Agency
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Man charged with smuggling crystal meth through airport
A US national has been charged with smuggling crystal meth following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Jose Alexis Mendez, 28, was arrested at a hotel in Manchester on Friday after the recovery of a suitcase containing Class A drugs at Manchester Airport on the same day.
It is alleged the drugs, which weighed 47.9kg and had a street value of up to £479,000, were smuggled from Cancun in Mexico.
Mendez, of California, was remanded by magistrates on Saturday and will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on 12 June for a pre-trial preparatory hearing.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-charged-with-smuggling-crystal-meth-through-airport
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