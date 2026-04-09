Man charged with terrorism offences

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised terrorism offences against a 43-year-old man related to his alleged involvement with a terrorist group based in Somalia.

Frank Ferguson, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “We have decided to prosecute Jermaine Grant with directing the activities of a terrorist organisation, three counts of attending a place for terrorist purposes and two counts of possession of an article for terrorist purposes.

“The charges relate to Mr Grant’s alleged involvement in 2008 and 2009 with Al-Shabaab, a terrorist organisation operating in Somalia.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command as it carried out its investigation.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Mr Grant will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 9 April 2026.