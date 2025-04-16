Crown Prosecution Service
Man convicted of Christmas Day double murder
A man who brutally murdered two people and tried to kill two more on Christmas Day has been convicted.
On the evening of 25 December 2024, without warning or provocation, Jazwell Brown murdered Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24, within their shared flat block at Santa Cruz Avenue in Milton Keynes.
Armed with a knife, 49-year-old Brown also tried to kill a 29-year-old man and a teenage boy.
Brown also stabbed Joanne’s dog, Tilly, during the incident. The dog, while injured, survived.
He then fled the scene, however his departure was seen by eyewitnesses and captured on CCTV.
Responding to emergency calls, officers with Thames Valley Police quickly apprehended Brown and brought him into custody where he made several incriminating statements.
These included
“I lost my cool tonight” and describing the incident as “not self-defence, plain murder, it’s plain murder, not self-defence”.
Today, at Luton Crown Court, Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and having an article with a blade or point.
Celia Mardon of the Crown Prosecution Service yesterday said:
“This was an inexplicable attack which has done irreversible damage – robbing two women of their lives and seriously injuring two others.
“The strength of the prosecution’s case, which featured compelling witness, CCTV and forensic evidence, gave Jazwell Brown little choice but to admit his guilt, and we are pleased that those affected by this tragic event have been spared the process of a trial.
“While we may never know why Brown committed such mindless violence, we must remember the two lives that were needlessly lost.
“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Joanne and Teohna, and we hope that today’s result provides them with some closure.”
Brown will be sentenced at Luton Crown Court on 22 May.
Notes to Editors
- Jazwell Lendon Brown (DOB: 11/12/1975) of Bletchley has been convicted of two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, and having an article with a blade or point.
- He will be sentenced on 22 May 2025 at Luton Crown Court.
- Celia Mardon is a Senior Crown Prosecutor within the Complex Casework Unit at CPS Thames & Chiltern.
