Man convicted of intending to stir up racial hatred a day after social media post was published
A man who encouraged violence online during the public disorder has been convicted just a day after he posted on social media.
Tyler Kay, 26, wrote an offensive anti-immigration post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, 7 August, calling for hotels housing asylum seekers to be set alight.
He responded to several comments posted by others following his post, adding that it was “100% the plan”.
Kay also reposted a screenshot of another message inciting action against a named immigration solicitors in Northampton, and other posts attributable to him showed a desire to be involved in organised protests in the town.
Kay was arrested by officers from Northamptonshire Police, and appeared at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
He pleaded guilty to publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred, and will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, 9 August.
Rosemary Ainslie, Acting Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “It’s important that I make it absolutely clear – online actions have real consequences.
“Kay wrote about setting fire to hotels and amplified posts advocating action against immigrations solicitors – this online behaviour will not be tolerated.
“He was convicted only a day after he made the social media post, which displays just how quickly offenders such as Kay will be brought to justice.
“The CPS will continue to act swiftly and robustly to tackle such behaviour.
Notes to editors
- Tyler Kay, [DOB: 17/02/1998], is of Northampton, Northamptonshire.
- He pleaded guilty to publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred, contrary to Section 19 of the Public Order Act (1986).
- He will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, 9 August.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/man-convicted-intending-stir-racial-hatred-day-after-social-media-post-was-published
