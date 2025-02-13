Man convicted of murdering retired postmistress in 2013

A man who brutally attacked a retired postmistress more than a decade ago before starting a series of fires inside her home has today been found guilty of her murder.

David Newton, 70, was first interviewed in 2013 regarding the initially unexplained death of 86-year-old Una Crown in the January of that year.

For ten years, her death remained unsolved.

It wasn’t until 2023 that a specific piece of DNA evidence was able to place him at the scene and confirm his role in her tragic death.

On 12 January 2013, from her home in Wisbech, Mrs Crown had been talking to a neighbour on her landline telephone at around 5.00pm about her plans for a quiet evening.

Sometime after the call ended, an assailant now known to be David Newton entered the property and viciously attacked her with a knife.

Mrs Crown’s brave attempts to defend herself were highlighted in the pathologist’s report, however she would ultimately succumb to her injuries.

Advances in scientific evidence was critical to the case. Male DNA matching the profile of Newton was discovered by forensic scientists on nail clippings taken from the fingers and thumb of the right hand of Una Crown at the time of the postmortem examination.

Prosecutors with CPS East of England successfully argued this evidence proved that Newton was not only at the scene, but that it was he who inflicted the multiple wounds which resulted in her death.

During the three-week trial, prosecutors used this carefully examined forensic evidence to present the narrative that, acting alone, Newton had gained entry into Mrs Crown’s home before fatally assaulting her and starting small fires in a variety of locations in an attempt to cover his tracks.

Today, at Cambridge Crown Court, Newton was found guilty of murder.

Matthew Golby of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “For more than a decade, David Newton thought he could get away with murder. Today’s verdict proves otherwise.

“For reasons only known to himself, he inflicted truly horrendous injuries to Una Crown who should have been safe in her own home.

“Working closely with police, advancements in DNA technology provided us with the compelling forensic link which would finally ensure Newton face the full consequences of his actions.

“We were determined to achieve justice for Una, no matter how long it took, and our thoughts remain with her family and loved ones who we hope can find some comfort in today’s verdict.”