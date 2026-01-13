Man convicted of raping woman in park

A man has been sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for raping a woman in a Tamworth park.

Mehmet Ogur, 27, was sentenced today after being found guilty of attempted rape and rape following a trial at Stafford Crown Court.

Sachan Gautam, a senior crown prosecutor in the Crown Prosecution Service West Midlands specialist Rape and Serious Sexual Offences unit said:

“This was a deeply distressing case in which Mehmet Ogur deliberately ignored the victim’s clear refusal of consent. “Although the two had met once previously and engaged in conversation, his behaviour escalated from unwanted advances to a violent and traumatic rape. “The CPS worked closely with Staffordshire police to build a strong case, including forensic evidence about injuries she received, CCTV and the victim’s courageous testimony, which ultimately led to his conviction.”

Notes to Editors

Mehmet Ogur [DOB: 20/04/1998] was staying in the Holiday Inn, Tamworth

He was sentenced to:

Seven years imprisonment for the rape

Seven years imprisonment for the attempted rape

Both sentences were ordered to be served consecutively, which means at the same time, leading to a total sentence of seven years.

The CPS recently launched its new strategy for prosecuting Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

More information about the strategy can be found here.