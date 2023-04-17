Man convicted of threatening behaviour after eggs thrown at HM King Charles III

A man has been found guilty of threatening behaviour after an incident involving HM King Charles III in York on 9 November 2022.

Patrick Thelwell, 23, was recently (14 April 2023) sentenced to a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work following his conviction after a trial at York Magistrates' Court.

Thelwell was arrested after an investigation led by North Yorkshire Police into events during a public engagement where eggs were thrown towards HM King Charles III.

His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla were undertaking an official Royal Visit to York in order to unveil a statue of the late HM Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster. They were on walkabout when five eggs were thrown in their direction. None of the eggs hit either of them but instead landed close by on the ground. Thelwell was identified and immediately arrested.

While waiting for the arrival of the police van a member of the public asked Thelwell, ‘Did you throw something?’ Thelwell replied, ‘I threw eggs at him because that is what he deserves’.

Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, recently said:

“Thelwell showed no remorse after his arrest and continued to reinforce his intent to hit HM the King with the eggs. This threatening behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. “The CPS remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served in all cases, regardless of the identity or status of the victim or defendant.”

