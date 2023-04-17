Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Man convicted of threatening behaviour after eggs thrown at HM King Charles III
A man has been found guilty of threatening behaviour after an incident involving HM King Charles III in York on 9 November 2022.
Patrick Thelwell, 23, was recently (14 April 2023) sentenced to a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work following his conviction after a trial at York Magistrates' Court.
Thelwell was arrested after an investigation led by North Yorkshire Police into events during a public engagement where eggs were thrown towards HM King Charles III.
His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla were undertaking an official Royal Visit to York in order to unveil a statue of the late HM Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster. They were on walkabout when five eggs were thrown in their direction. None of the eggs hit either of them but instead landed close by on the ground. Thelwell was identified and immediately arrested.
While waiting for the arrival of the police van a member of the public asked Thelwell, ‘Did you throw something?’ Thelwell replied, ‘I threw eggs at him because that is what he deserves’.
Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, recently said:
“Thelwell showed no remorse after his arrest and continued to reinforce his intent to hit HM the King with the eggs. This threatening behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
“The CPS remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served in all cases, regardless of the identity or status of the victim or defendant.”
Notes to Editors
- Patrick Thelwell (DOB: 20/07/1997) has been found guilty of one count of threatening behaviour, contrary to S4 Public Order Act 1986.
- Thelwell was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and must pay £600 in prosecution costs.
- The CPS Counter Terrorism Division prosecutes terrorism cases and deals with other complex casework areas including allegations of incitement to racial and religious hatred, war crimes and crimes against humanity, official secrets cases, piracy and hijacking
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/man-convicted-threatening-behaviour-after-eggs-thrown-hm-king-charles-iii
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Man extradited from Pakistan and charged with murder of British police officer13/04/2023 13:20:00
A man extradited from Pakistan has been formally charged in connection with the murder of Police Constable Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford on 18 November 2005.
UPDATED WITH SENTENCE: Thomas Cashman, guilty of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, sentenced to life05/04/2023 09:20:00
UPDATE: Thomas Cashman was yesterday (4 April 2023) sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 42 years.
Teenager sentenced for posting racist material online04/04/2023 09:20:00
A teenage boy has been sentenced to a community order after posting extremist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and racist material online including a 'how to' manual covering a range of subjects relating to anarchy and criminality.
Three imprisoned in one of Britain’s largest dark web drugs cases03/04/2023 13:20:00
Three criminals who used the dark web to distribute counterfeit drugs were recently (31 March 2023) jailed in one of the biggest operations of its kind.
Domestic Abuse is a priority: Crown Prosecution Service responds to Inspectorate report30/03/2023 17:40:00
The Crown Prosecution Service’s determination to work with partners across the criminal justice system to improve the successful investigation and prosecution of domestic abuse cases has been recognised in a report published today.
Four sentenced for murder of Anthony Sargeant24/03/2023 14:10:00
Four men have been jailed for murdering a 33-year-old father-of-eight in a drive-by shooting outside his mother’s home.
Senior Nigerian politician convicted over illegal UK organ-harvesting plot23/03/2023 16:05:00
A senior Nigerian senator, his wife and a doctor have been found guilty today of exploiting a vulnerable victim for illegal organ harvesting.
Three men convicted for supplying fraudulent passports to criminals20/03/2023 14:20:00
Three men who played major roles in supplying fraudulent passports to some of the most serious organised criminals have been convicted.