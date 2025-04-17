National Crime Agency
Man convicted of trying to smuggle £1m in suitcases out of UK
A man who was stopped at Heathrow Airport with £1m in two suitcases has admitted money laundering following a National Crime Agency investigation
Mazen Al Shaar, 48, was stopped by Border Force officers on Saturday 15 March this year as he was about to fly from Terminal Three to Beirut.
Al Shaar, of Marsworth Close, Middlesex, said he only had £500 in cash on him and that he was leaving the UK to visit family. But officers searched his three suitcases and two of them contained the huge cash haul.
Today, Al Shaar, who is a supermarket worker, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court.
He admitted one count of money laundering and will be sentenced at a date to be confirmed.
Peter Jones, NCA operations manager, said: “Cash like this is the lifeblood of organised crime groups.
“So many of the serious and organised crime threats facing the UK are driven by offenders’ greed, their thirst for money.
“The detection and conviction of Al Shaar have punched a hole in the crime group’s finances and very importantly, taken a trusted money launder out of use.”
A Home Office spokesperson said: "This seizure highlights Border Force's dedicated efforts to protect our borders and keep the public safe. Our officers are trained to spot suspicious behaviour and identify attempts to move illicit cash and other prohibited items across our borders.
"We continue to work closely with law enforcement partners, including the NCA to disrupt criminal networks."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-convicted-of-trying-to-smuggle-1m-in-suitcases-out-of-uk
