National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Man died after doctors missed opportunities to identify abnormalities on his X-ray
A 65-year-old man died after doctors failed to notice serious abnormalities on his X-ray, an investigation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has revealed.
The investigation comes a year after a landmark report by the Ombudsman highlighted failings in how X-rays and scans are reported and followed up in the NHS.
Mr B, who was admitted to University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust in May 2019, had been unwell for several days. He was admitted to hospital suffering from abdominal pain and vomiting. An X-ray of his abdomen was taken, which two doctors said did not show any apparent abnormalities.
The following day the man’s condition deteriorated. He suffered a heart attack and died. A PHSO investigation found the Trust failed to notice a blockage in his intestine on the X-ray. Because of this failure, Mr B did not receive treatment that could have saved his life.
Speaking on this case Ombudsman Rob Behrens yesterday said:
“The case of Mr B highlights the devastating impact mistakes like this can have. If the Trust had picked up the abnormalities on his X-ray sooner, Mr B could still be with his family today.
“As the NHS faces the challenge of rebuilding after the pandemic, it must not lose momentum in improving the way X-rays and scans are handled during a patient’s care.”
The Ombudsman's report, Unlocking Solutions in Imaging: working together to learn from failings in the NHS, identified areas of concern including not only ignoring national guidelines when treating patients but also a culture of not learning from past mistakes. He said opportunities to spot serious health conditions earlier were being missed.
Progress has been made by the NHS in implementing recommendations made by the Ombudsman in his report. These include improving digital reporting capabilities around X-rays and scans and the updating of guidance on the roles and responsibilities of clinicians.
However, Rob Behrens has said more needs to be done to protect patients from serious harm. He yesterday said:
“Attention and buy-in from the NHS’s senior leaders is crucial if we want to see sustained and meaningful change in how X-rays and scans are managed during a patient’s care. We need more collaboration across clinical specialties, looking at the whole patient journey once a scan has been carried out.
"I want to see the NHS treating complaints as a source of insight to drive improvements in patient care. Not learning from mistakes will mean missed opportunities to diagnose patients earlier. In the most serious cases, like that of Mr B, it will mean a death which should never have happened.”
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Vulnerable South London woman failed by organisations that should have helped21/07/2022 14:15:00
A vulnerable young woman trying to overcome severe mental health problems has been put at significant risk of self-harm, after the organisations which should have looked after her failed multiple times to provide specialist aftercare services.
Ombudsman investigation finds young Sheffield woman let down by city council14/07/2022 15:15:00
A vulnerable young Sheffield woman was told by the city council during its investigation into the abuse she suffered that she could have stopped it sooner if she had spoken up.
Dorset to improve alternative education provision following Ombudsman investigation08/07/2022 16:15:00
Dorset Council is to improve the way it provides alternative education for children who are unable to go to school, after a boy with special educational needs missed out on education for nearly two years.
Children being denied chance to thrive – Ombudsman reports07/07/2022 11:43:00
Children are all too often being robbed of the chance to fulfil their potential, because some councils are not putting in place alternative education when they need it.
Suffolk girl with special educational needs left without vital therapy30/06/2022 13:25:00
A Suffolk girl did not receive vital Occupational Therapy for nearly two years because of council confusion, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Croydon council to review how it looks after overcrowded families following Ombudsman report23/06/2022 11:15:00
London Borough of Croydon has agreed to review its services to homeless families in temporary accommodation, after a mother had her complaint upheld by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
Popular Surrey school to rehear place appeal following Ombudsman investigation17/06/2022 13:20:00
An over-subscribed Surrey school has agreed to rehear a mum’s appeal for a school place after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found issues with the way the original hearing was recorded.