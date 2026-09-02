Criminal Cases Review Commission
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Man exploited and trafficked by gangs as a child has convictions referred to Crown Court
A man who came to the UK from Saint Lucia as a child has had his drug-related convictions referred to the Crown Court by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) because of evidence he was a victim of human trafficking and modern slavery.
Records show that Vernel Dolor’s early life was marked by instability and safeguarding concerns, and that he experienced physical abuse. He was known to social services.
In June 2010, Mr Dolor, then aged 17, pleaded guilty at Thames’ Magistrates’ Court to two counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. He received a 12-month supervision order, a six-month curfew order, and was required to pay prosecution costs of £300.
In the context of immigration proceedings, Mr Dolor was referred into the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) as an adult on the basis of concerns that as a child and young person he had been subjected to criminal exploitation linked to gang activity in London. The NRM is a framework designed to identify victims of human trafficking and modern slavery.
In the account provided in this referral, Mr Dolor described being drawn into criminal activity at a young age by older boys associated with a gang who had approached him and asked him to hold and transport drugs. He was moved around different areas to do so and felt unable to refuse due to fear and pressure.
In January 2022, the Single Competent Authority (SCA) issued a positive Conclusive Grounds Decision that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Dolor had been a victim of modern slavery in the form of criminal exploitation.
The decision found that he had been recruited and transported by older members of a gang for the purposes of forced criminality, including drug-related activity, during his adolescence.
As Mr Dolor had pleaded guilty in the magistrates’ court, he had no right to appeal directly. The CCRC received an application for review of his conviction and sentence in December 2024.
A review has found that there is a real possibility the conviction will not be upheld by the Crown Court. This decision is based on a review of material from the initial investigation and subsequent public body material.
The CCRC has concluded that Mr Dolor should have been identified as a credible victim of human trafficking and modern slavery and that as such, there is a real possibility that the Crown Court will find that his prosecution amounted to an abuse of process.
CCRC Chair Dame Vera Baird KC said:
“Children and young people who are groomed and exploited into criminal activity are victims first and foremost. Where credible new evidence shows someone may have been trafficked and prosecuted for offending, which is a direct consequence of their exploitation, it is right that their case is reconsidered by the courts.
“After carefully reviewing all of the available material, we concluded that there is a real possibility Mr Dolor’s prosecution amounted to an abuse of process, and that is why we have made this referral.”
Notes to editors:
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently 16 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.
- The CCRC received more than 1,800 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) last year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred more than 900 cases to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a conviction is referred to the Crown Court it is for the Court to decide whether to uphold the conviction.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on X, Facebook, Instagram (@the_ccrc) and LinkedIn.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/man-exploited-and-trafficked-by-gangs-as-a-child-has-convictions-referred-to-crown-court/
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