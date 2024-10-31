National Crime Agency
Man from Devon convicted of sexually assaulting young girl
A man from Exeter has been convicted of distributing videos of himself sexually assaulting a young girl online, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.
Woody Spencer, 34, was arrested at his home address on 8 March this year by NCA investigators. Information was received from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) relating to a video posted online of child sexual abuse and the suspect was identified as a UK national.
Despite Spencer's attempts to conceal his identity in the video, experts from the NCA's victim identification team were able to identify him and his home address. The girl was safeguarded following his arrest.
Spencer's phone was found to contain 163 indecent images of children. Forty-three of these were category A (the most serious) with 50 at category B and 70 at category C.
Additional evidence was identified relating to voyeurism offences against an 18-year-old woman, who Spencer had covertly recorded without permission whilst she was in the shower. He admitted this offence at an earlier date.
He was found guilty of numerous offences at Exeter Crown Court yesterday (30 October) including assault of a child under 13 by penetration, sexual assault of a child under 13, causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, attempted oral rape, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, causing a child to watch sexual activity, indecent image of children offences (making and distributing).
He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 29 November.
NCA Operations Manager Holly Triggs said: "The victims in this case have been subjected to horrific sexual abuse, for the sexual gratification of Woody Spencer and others online. Due to the dedicated work from all officers in this case, they have now been safeguarded and can start the road to recovery.
"Tackling this global threat remains a priority for the NCA and our partners. We will continue to work tirelessly to protect those affected by child sexual abuse and stop offenders who pose a sexual threat to children, no matter where in the world they are."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-from-devon-convicted-of-sexually-assaulting-young-girl
