Man from Devon sentenced for sexually assaulting young girl
A man from Exeter who distributed videos of himself sexually assaulting a young girl online has been jailed for 25 years.
National Crime Agency investigators arrested Woody Spencer, 34, at his home address on 8 March this year after receiving information from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) relating to a video posted online of child sexual abuse. The suspect was identified as a UK national.
Despite attempts to conceal his identity in the video, experts from the NCA’s victim identification team were able to identify him and his home address.
The girl was safeguarded following his arrest.
Spencer’s phone was found to contain 163 indecent images of children. Forty-three of these were category A (the most serious) with 50 at category B and 70 at category C.
Additional evidence was identified relating to voyeurism offences against an 18-year-old woman, who Spencer had covertly recorded without permission whilst she was in the shower.
He was found guilty of numerous offences at Exeter Crown Court on 30 October, including assault of a child under 13 by penetration, sexual assault of a child under 13, causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, attempted oral rape, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, causing a child to watch sexual activity, indecent image of children offences (making and distributing).
He pleaded guilty to the voyeurism offence at an earlier hearing.
Spencer was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment and placed on the sex offenders register for life at the same court recently (28 November).
NCA Operations Manager Holly Triggs recently said:
“I would like to thank the victims in this case, who supported our investigation into Woody Spencer.
“They suffered the most abhorrent sexual abuse, purely for his sexual gratification and others like him online. They were safeguarded and are now rebuilding their lives.
“Tackling the global threat of online child sexual abuse is a priority for the NCA and our partners. We will continue to protect the victims of these crimes and prevent offenders like Spencer from causing harm.”
