National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Man from Leeds charged after Heathrow Airport cannabis seizure
A man from Leeds has been charged with drug smuggling offences by the National Crime Agency after five suitcases packed with cannabis were found at Heathrow Airport
Nathaniel Benson, 45, arrived into the airport on Wednesday 18 September, having flown from Bangkok in Thailand.
He was arrested after Border Force officers located 160 packages in the suitcases.
His two children were travelling with him, and one bag had been checked in under one of their names.
In total more than 100 kilos of cannabis was recovered, which would have had a street value of around £1 million if sold on the streets in the UK.
After being interviewed by NCA investigators Benson was charged with importing class B drugs.
He was due to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates Court today (20 September).
A 41-year-old woman from Harrogate, who was travelling with him, was also arrested but later bailed.
NCA Senior Investigating Officer Ian Truby said: “Working with our partners in Border Force, we continue to clamp down on anyone involved in drugs smuggling. This includes both the couriers and the organised criminals behind importations like this one.
“I would urge anyone who is approached to carry out such smuggling attempts to seriously think about the consequences of their actions, which will include a prison sentence if caught and convicted.”
In August the NCA issued a warning to travellers arriving into the UK from Thailand, Canada and the United States that they face jail sentences if caught attempting to bring cannabis into the country, after a huge upsurge in arrests.
The amount of cannabis seized so far in 2024 is already over three times more than in the whole of 2023.
People travelling with the drugs as couriers reported being told by their recruiters that they were only risking a fine if caught. However, the maximum sentence for cannabis importation in the UK is up to 14 years in prison.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-from-leeds-charged-after-heathrow-airport-cannabis-seizure
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Arrest in Scotland over Stansted cannabis importations19/09/2024 09:10:00
A man has been arrested by National Crime Agency officers on suspicion of orchestrating the attempted importation of cannabis worth £600,000 through Stansted Airport.
New investment for Border Security Command18/09/2024 10:14:10
Up to £75million in new investment for the Border Security Command paves way for an autumn immigration crime crackdown.
Operation Stovewood: Man jailed for rape in alleyway 21 years ago17/09/2024 11:15:00
A man has been jailed for five years for raping a girl in Rotherham 21 years ago, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Four men charged after cocaine seized on boat off coast of Cornwall16/09/2024 15:15:15
Four men were recently (14 September 2024) charged with drugs offences after Border Force officers intercepted a fishing boat carrying approximately one tonne of cocaine off the coast of Newquay, Cornwall.
Operation Stovewood: Seven jailed for total of 106 years for abusing teenage girls16/09/2024 11:05:00
Seven men who committed a string of child sex abuse offences against two teenage girls in Rotherham in the early 2000s have been jailed for a total of 106 years.
Arrest made in NCA investigation into Transport for London cyber attack13/09/2024 12:15:00
A teenager has been arrested in Walsall by the National Crime Agency, as part of the investigation into a cyber security incident affecting Transport for London (TfL).
Improving cyber security together13/09/2024 10:20:00
Cyber crime is indiscriminate and unpredictable, and poses a substantial threat to the UK’s national security.
NCA and European partners seize dangerous lifejackets destined for people smugglers13/09/2024 09:20:00
National Crime Agency officers have worked with law enforcement partners across Europe to seize around 600 dangerous lifejackets that were destined for use by organised crime groups smuggling migrants across the English Channel in small boats