Man handed suspended sentence after illegal boiler replacement risks carbon monoxide leak
A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after he carried out dangerous and illegal gas work on a property in Bournemouth which could have resulted in carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Poor work carried out deemed ‘immediately dangerous’ and put lives at risk
- Illegal boiler replacement could have resulted in carbon monoxide poisoning.
- All gas work must be carried out by registered person.
David McCallum, 58, trading as McCallum Plumbing & Heating, attended a property in the Dorset town in February 2023. Part of the work carried out saw McCallum relocating a gas boiler and flue. However, following its installation, the homeowners noticed problems with it and had concerns over the standard of the work that had been done.
Part of the work carried out saw McCallum relocating a gas boiler and flue
They arranged for another gas engineer to check the installation. When they arrived, they carried out an inspection and deemed the boiler to be ‘immediately dangerous’. The gas boiler flue was not sealed or correctly positioned which meant that there was a risk of carbon monoxide leaking into the property.
The matter was reported to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and an investigation found that McCallum had no training in gas work and was not registered with the Gas Safe Register (GSR).
Carrying out gas work without registration is illegal and potentially dangerous, as unqualified work can lead to gas leaks, fires, explosions, and carbon monoxide poisoning.
McCallum knew he should have been registered with GSR to undertake the gas work, as he had previously been a director of a company that had been registered.
The gas boiler flue was not sealed or correctly positioned
The Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998 require those undertaking gas work to be Gas Safe registered and to hold the relevant qualifications to demonstrate their competence.
Members of the public are reminded that all gas work must be carried out by a Gas Safe registered engineer. Anyone can check whether an engineer is registered by visiting www.gassaferegister.co.uk or calling 0800 408 5500.
David McCallum of Balston Road, Parkstone, Poole, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulations 3(3), 27(1) and 27(5) of the Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998. He was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay the homeowner compensation of £3,907 and £7,064 in costs at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 13 February 2026.
In addition to this, McCallum was given a six-month electronic monitoring order restricting his movements over the weekends.
HSE inspector Simon Jones said:
“David McCallum undertook gas work which he knew he was not registered to do – and his shoddy work replacing the boiler and flue meant there was an immediate danger of carbon monoxide leaking into the property.
“McCallum’s illegal gas work put the lives of innocent homeowners at risk for his own financial gain.
“All gas work must be conducted by registered Gas Safe engineers to ensure the highest standards are met to prevent injury and loss of life. Installers will be prosecuted if they carry out gas work without the proper qualifications.
“I advise all householders to check that anyone they allow to work on the gas supply is gas safe registered. This can be done in just seconds.”
The prosecution was brought by HSE enforcement lawyer, Julian White, HSE advocate, Rowena Goodwin and Paralegal Farhat Basir.
