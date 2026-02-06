Man jailed after dangerous and illegal gas work put pensioner at risk

A man who fraudulently claimed to be Gas Safe Registered (GSR) has been jailed after his dangerous work put the life of a 90-year-old homeowner at risk.

Israel Jackson, 56, of Sandbach Place, London, was sent by a contracted company to install a new boiler at the elderly man’s home in Croydon in May 2022 after he lied about being qualified to carry out the work. The sole trader has now been jailed for 12 months.

Carrying out gas work without registration is illegal and potentially dangerous, as unqualified work can lead to gas leaks, fires, explosions, and carbon monoxide poisoning.

It is not the first time Jackson has been prosecuted for illegal gas work after the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) did so in 2015.

Although he has never been registered, Jackson installed a new boiler at the man’s home and even issued a fraudulent gas safety certificate with a GSR licence number. The pensioner’s relatives raised concerns when they noticed the hot water wasn’t working and there was a smell of gas.

Jackson returned to carry out repairs on more than one occasion – even after a British Gas engineer had issued an ‘immediately dangerous notice’. This included on the day after that action was taken, with Jackson even demanding his taxi fare be paid to come back to the house. While there, he completely ignored the dangerous notice and put the boiler back into use.

It was only in June the following year that another engineer – this time from BT Heating and Property – issued another immediately dangerous notice, before completely replacing the boiler.

GSR inspectors attended the property and found that Jackson was not registered when he installed the boiler in May 2022 and provided the fraudulent certificate. The matter was investigated by HSE, whose inspectors found that he had continued to carry out gas fitting work since his previous conviction and had never registered with GSR.

Jackson had been sent to install the boiler by a company called U-Works Services Ltd. He had told them he was qualified to carry out gas work but the company made no attempt to verify he was GSR registered before sending him out to carry out the work on their behalf. The company was served with an immediate prohibition notice by HSE.

The Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998 require those undertaking gas work to be Gas Safe registered and to hold the relevant qualifications to demonstrate their competence.

Members of the public are reminded that all gas work must be carried out by a Gas Safe registered engineer. Anyone can check whether an engineer is registered by visiting www.gassaferegister.co.uk or calling 0800 408 5500.

Jackson pleaded guilty to contravening Regulation 3(3) and 3(7) of the Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998. He was jailed for 12 months at Croydon Crown Court on 4 February 2026.

HSE Inspector Lucy Ellison-Dunn yesterday said:

“Israel Jackson did not think that the law applied to him. “Despite a previous conviction for the same offence, he continued to carry out gas work and in this case, putting the life of a vulnerable man at risk. “He fraudulently told people he was a registered gas engineer, despite not having the competence to install the boiler and pipework correctly. “Customers rightly expect that employers will carry out the proper checks on those they contract to complete work. It is quick and easy to do this with the Gas Safe Register. “I would ask all members of the public to verify an engineer’s registration online.”

The investigation was carried out by HM Inspectors Gordon Carson and Lucy Ellison-Dunn and the prosecution brought by HSE lawyer Rebecca Schwartz and paralegal Melissa Wardle.

