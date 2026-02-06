Health and Safety Executive
|Printable version
Man jailed after dangerous and illegal gas work put pensioner at risk
A man who fraudulently claimed to be Gas Safe Registered (GSR) has been jailed after his dangerous work put the life of a 90-year-old homeowner at risk.
- Israel Jackson jailed for 12 months for carrying out fraudulent & dangerous gas work.
- Relatives raised concerns after smelling gas following new boiler fitting.
- Jackson was previously prosecuted by HSE in 2015 – and has never been on the Gas Safe register.
Israel Jackson, 56, of Sandbach Place, London, was sent by a contracted company to install a new boiler at the elderly man’s home in Croydon in May 2022 after he lied about being qualified to carry out the work. The sole trader has now been jailed for 12 months.
Carrying out gas work without registration is illegal and potentially dangerous, as unqualified work can lead to gas leaks, fires, explosions, and carbon monoxide poisoning.
It is not the first time Jackson has been prosecuted for illegal gas work after the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) did so in 2015.
Although he has never been registered, Jackson installed a new boiler at the man’s home and even issued a fraudulent gas safety certificate with a GSR licence number. The pensioner’s relatives raised concerns when they noticed the hot water wasn’t working and there was a smell of gas.
Jackson returned to carry out repairs on more than one occasion – even after a British Gas engineer had issued an ‘immediately dangerous notice’. This included on the day after that action was taken, with Jackson even demanding his taxi fare be paid to come back to the house. While there, he completely ignored the dangerous notice and put the boiler back into use.
It was only in June the following year that another engineer – this time from BT Heating and Property – issued another immediately dangerous notice, before completely replacing the boiler.
GSR inspectors attended the property and found that Jackson was not registered when he installed the boiler in May 2022 and provided the fraudulent certificate. The matter was investigated by HSE, whose inspectors found that he had continued to carry out gas fitting work since his previous conviction and had never registered with GSR.
Jackson had been sent to install the boiler by a company called U-Works Services Ltd. He had told them he was qualified to carry out gas work but the company made no attempt to verify he was GSR registered before sending him out to carry out the work on their behalf. The company was served with an immediate prohibition notice by HSE.
The Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998 require those undertaking gas work to be Gas Safe registered and to hold the relevant qualifications to demonstrate their competence.
Members of the public are reminded that all gas work must be carried out by a Gas Safe registered engineer. Anyone can check whether an engineer is registered by visiting www.gassaferegister.co.uk or calling 0800 408 5500.
Jackson pleaded guilty to contravening Regulation 3(3) and 3(7) of the Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998. He was jailed for 12 months at Croydon Crown Court on 4 February 2026.
HSE Inspector Lucy Ellison-Dunn yesterday said:
“Israel Jackson did not think that the law applied to him.
“Despite a previous conviction for the same offence, he continued to carry out gas work and in this case, putting the life of a vulnerable man at risk.
“He fraudulently told people he was a registered gas engineer, despite not having the competence to install the boiler and pipework correctly.
“Customers rightly expect that employers will carry out the proper checks on those they contract to complete work. It is quick and easy to do this with the Gas Safe Register.
“I would ask all members of the public to verify an engineer’s registration online.”
The investigation was carried out by HM Inspectors Gordon Carson and Lucy Ellison-Dunn and the prosecution brought by HSE lawyer Rebecca Schwartz and paralegal Melissa Wardle.
Further information:
- The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. We are dedicated to protecting people and places, and helping everyone lead safer and healthier lives.
- More information about the legislation referred to in this case is available.
- Further details on the latest HSE news releases is available.
- Guidance on domestic gas health and safety is available.
- HSE does not pass sentences, set guidelines or collect any fines imposed. Relevant sentencing guidelines must be followed unless the court is satisfied that it would be contrary to the interests of justice to do so. The sentencing guidelines for health and safety offences in England and Wales can be found here and for those in Scotland here.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2026/02/05/man-jailed-after-dangerous-and-illegal-gas-work-put-pensioner-at-risk/
Latest News from
Health and Safety Executive
Company fined after operative receives fatal head injury at work26/01/2026 10:10:00
A South Yorkshire wire company has been sentenced following serious health and safety breaches after a worker sustained fatal injuries at its premises in Penistone
‘James Bond’ builder who threatened HSE inspectors found guilty26/01/2026 09:10:00
A builder who threatened inspectors from Britain’s workplace regulator and told them his name was James Bond has been fined
Glasgow City Council fined £80,000 after military veteran struck by collapsing lamppost12/01/2026 16:20:00
Glasgow City Council has been fined £80,000 after a military veteran sustained life-changing injuries when he was struck by a falling lamppost in the city’s west end in June 2023.
Cellulose film packaging company fined after workers exposed to harmful gas12/01/2026 09:10:00
A Cumbria-based producer of cellulose film packaging has been fined £200,000 after workers were exposed to harmful hydrogen sulphide gas
Buncefield 20 years on: Turning lessons into safer industry practices15/12/2025 15:20:00
This week marks 20 years since the Buncefield explosion in Hertfordshire – one of the largest industrial incidents in Europe and the UK’s largest peacetime explosion.
A matter of life and death: why businesses must check their bins09/12/2025 12:25:00
Every winter, as temperatures drop, some of Britain’s most vulnerable citizens seek shelter wherever they can find it.
Fine for company after man seriously injured at wind farm01/12/2025 15:20:00
A wind farm management services company has been fined £80,000 after a worker was seriously injured by an electrical flashover.
Shell UK fined £560,000 following major hydrocarbon release01/12/2025 12:25:00
A large offshore oil and gas company has been sentenced and fined £560,000 after failing to properly maintain pipework for seven years.