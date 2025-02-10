Man jailed after London drugs and cash seizure

A man who was stopped in west London and found with cocaine and £80,000 in cash has been jailed.

Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership – a joint National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Service unit – arrested 27-year-old Gleni Goleci on Pottery Road, Kew, in January this year.

They searched the Hyundai vehicle he was driving and found 1.5 kilos of cocaine and approximately £20,000 in cash in a sophisticated hide in the boot. This was operated by a system of buttons which had to be pressed in a specific order.

OCP officers also searched a flat in Holland Gardens, Brentford, and found six kilos of cocaine and approximately £60,000 in cash. The drugs had been hidden behind a sofa and inside a cupboard.

They also found a replica Colt air pistol and equipment associated with drugs supply including scales, a knife, a notebook with "tick-list" and a large box of disposable gloves.

The 7.5 kilos of drugs had an estimated street value of £350,000.

Goleci, an Albanian illegal immigrant with no fixed UK abode, was arrested and charged with drugs and possession of criminal property offences. He pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court on 6 February and was immediately sentenced to seven-and-a-half years' imprisonment.

Andrew Tickner, NCA Operations Manager from the OCP, said:

"Our primary purpose is to the protect Londoners from harmful offenders like Gleni Goleci.

"The serious criminality he was involved in fuels violence, intimidation and exploitation in communities.

"The NCA and Metropolitan Police continue to work in partnership to disrupt the organised crime groups behind drug trafficking.

"Our commitment to pursuing the most harmful criminals is relentless, and we will continue to bring them to justice."