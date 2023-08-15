Man jailed after posting child abuse on Twitter

A Nottinghamshire man who secretly captured child abuse material and shared indecent images on social media has been jailed.

Lee Bowdler, 52, from Bilsthorpe, was identified by National Crime Agency investigators after he posted some indecent images of children (IIOC) on Twitter using an online moniker.

The NCA linked this to an email address that he used, and connected it to his IP address.

Bowdler was arrested by NCA officers at his place of work, in Colwick, in May last year. Eight of his devices were seized, which forensic examination showed contained 271 images in categories A-C (A being the most severe).

Officers also recovered a secret recording of two children taking a bath, which Bowdler had filmed using a hidden camera. He was arrested for voyeurism at a later date in relation to this.

Bowdler admitted three counts of making IIOC, one count of distributing IIOC and one count of voyeurism at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on 7 February this year.

He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court today (15 August) to 12 months in prison and handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

