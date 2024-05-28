Crown Prosecution Service
Man jailed after violent assault on ex-partner in Spain
A man has been jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to seriously assaulting his former partner in Spain.
The assault occurred in Marbella, Spain, but was prosecuted in the UK with the CPS International team liaising with the Spanish authorities to obtain crucial evidence.
Jason McInerney, 36, from Chessington, and his ex-partner from Hertfordshire were in Spain in July 2023 when he assaulted her over the course of several days.
Jason McInerney
Terrified by McInerney’s violent behaviour, the woman tried at one point to alert staff in a pharmacy. The couple then got in McInerney’s car before he stabbed her in the leg. The victim, seriously injured and in fear for her life, threw herself out of the car at 70mph and was dragged down the road with McInerney holding her arm. She eventually managed to escape and alert a member of the public who took her to a beach bar where the police were called. McInerney still had her belongings and passport.
The woman returned to the UK on 10 July with support from the British Consulate in Malaga. She was met by Hertfordshire police who took her to hospital where she was found to have friction burns, a laceration to the leg and fractures to the spine.
McInerney remained in Spain but eventually returned to the UK, although the file of evidence remained with the Spanish prosecuting authorities. The CPS’s international team had to work to secure the file and the Spanish authorities’ agreement to use the evidence for the prosecution in the UK.
The prosecution relied on CCTV, including from the pharmacy and the beach club where the victim took refuge, medical evidence and the victim’s accounts to both the Spanish court and the police in the UK.
McInerney pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm in Spain before today's sentencing at St Albans Crown Court.
Charles White from the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:
“This was a prolonged and violent assault which left the victim alone abroad, utterly terrified and with no passport to get home.
“In cases of domestic violence, UK authorities can prosecute even if the offence took place outside of the UK. Securing the evidence file required swift liaison with the Spanish authorities, which was facilitated by CPS International.
“With this crucial evidence we were able to build a strong case to show the violence which was inflicted on the victim by McInerney.
“We are pleased to have secured justice and that this individual is now behind bars.”
Detective Inspector Samantha Alcock, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Support Unit, recently said:
“I’ve been in policing for over 20 years, and Jason McInerney is one of the most dangerous offenders I’ve encountered. I hope that this lengthy sentence will show that the law will always catch up with you, no matter what method you use to try and evade the authorities.
“My team of detectives, alongside the Spanish authorities and colleagues from the Crown Prosecution Service, have worked tirelessly to bring McInerney to justice.
“I hope this prison sentence shows how serious the defendant’s crimes were and re-assures our community that we take reports such as these very seriously.
“Hertfordshire Constabulary has a zero tolerance to this type of behaviour, and we are pleased that he will serve time in prison for his wrongdoing.”
Notes to Editors
- Charles White is a Senior Crown Prosecutor for Crown Prosecution Service’s Thames & Chiltern Complex Casework Unit.
- Jason McInerney (6/12/87) pleaded guilty causing grievous bodily harm with intent, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.
- He received an extended sentence of 9 years (custodial) plus 4 years extended licence.
