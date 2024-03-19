Crown Prosecution Service
Man jailed after writing ‘freedom encyclopaedia’ to assist others in planning terror attack involving guns and bombs
A man who wrote a ‘freedom encyclopaedia’ to assist others planning terror attacks involving guns and bombs has been sentenced.
Jacob Graham, 20, constructed a ‘freedom encyclopaedia’ which was a manual filled with instructions on how to build weapons, including shotguns, nail bombs, explosives, ignition devices and black powder, also known as gunpowder. The manual also included instructions on how perpetrators may evade the police.
On his wall was a poster saying “make politicians afraid to start their cars again” accompanied by an image of an exploding car.
Graham was arrested at his home in Liverpool on May 26, 2023, following an operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North West and Merseyside Police.
Graham was then prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service in which it was proven that Graham had written his ‘freedom encyclopaedia’ with the intention of assisting others to commits acts of terrorism in addition to purchasing items and instructions to make bombs and construct lethal firearms and ammunition for terrorist purposes.
He was recently (17 March 2024) sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to an extended sentence of detention in a young offender institution, comprising of 13 years’ detention and an extended licence period of 5 years. Upon release Graham will be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order for 5 years alongside a notification requirement for 30 years. Graham will also pay a victim surcharge.
He had been found not guilty of one count contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 (TACT 2006) of preparing acts of terrorism but, amongst other offences, he was found guilty of one offence contrary to section 5 TACT 2006 of assisting others preparing acts of terrorism.
Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, yesterday said:
“Jacob Graham is a dangerous individual who wrote in detail about his extremist plans to commit atrocious acts of terrorism.
“The fact that he has been stopped and brought to justice is testament to the hard work of the entire police and prosecution team.”
- Jacob Graham [DOB: 22/1/2004] is from Forrest Green, Liverpool
- Graham was previously found guilty of:
- one count of preparation for acts of terrorism contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006
- four counts of possession of a document or record for terrorist purposes contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000
- two counts of dissemination of terrorist publication contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006
