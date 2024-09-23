National Crime Agency
Man jailed for 21 years for abusing children
A man who sexually abused a vulnerable young girl 16 years ago has been jailed for 21 years, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Neil King, 51, of Dinnington in Rotherham was today [20 September] sentenced for 17 sexual offences against a girl and her best friend.
Officers from the NCA’s Operation Stovewood – an investigation into historic allegations of sexual abuse in Rotherham – found that King began abusing the first victim in the summer of 2008, with his then-girlfriend, Louise Tye.
Tye – who is now deceased – knew the girl through her father and planned to sexually exploit her.
She forced the girl to participate in sex with herself and King, and King paid Tye money for her assistance in the abuse.
King’s offences included raping the girl at his home and in his car.
On one occasion the girl was accompanied by her best friend, aged around 13 or 14 at the time, and King abused them together.
After several months suffering King’s abuse, the first victim escaped him for a period of time when she moved home, however King later tracked her down and in 2010 raped her at her new address.
Both young victims were afraid to report what had happened to them at the time.
King, who had no previous criminal convictions, came to the NCA’s attention when Operation Stovewood officers identified the first girl as a potential victim of child sexual abuse in late 2018.
Specially trained officers spoke with her and over time she detailed what King had done to her and her friend. Her courage in speaking to officers enabled them to identify the second victim, who also bravely relayed the crimes King perpetrated against her.
The victims’ accounts, in conjunction with supporting evidence gathered by officers, ultimately led to King and Tye being arrested in 2021. Both were charged with sexual offences in July 2023 but Tye died later that year, so King stood trial alone.
Following the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Cobb recently said:
“Sixteen years ago Neil King subjected two young girls to horrendous sexual abuse. Today he is in prison because of the brave testimonies of the victims and the determination of National Crime Agency officers to seek justice.
“This case demonstrates that it’s never too late to report sexual offences, so I urge anyone who was abused as a child to tell police. Reports will be handled by specially-trained officers.”
Non-recent child sexual abuse can be reported to police by calling 101, or in person at a police station.
Samantha Thompson of the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:
“Neil King targeted his young victims with money, alcohol, drugs and gifts, grooming them for child sexual abuse, including rape and attempted rape.
“The lifelong physical and emotional trauma caused to victims by men like King cannot be understated. This type of conduct has equally damaged the community confidence of Rotherham.
“We would like to thank the victims in this case for coming forward and reporting this devastating crime. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS will continue to relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place.
“I encourage any victims of child sexual abuse and sexual violence to report the crimes committed against them to the police. You are not alone and there is always help available.”
The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. NCA officers have identified more than 1,100 victims, and to date 37 people – including King - have been convicted. More than 50 active investigations remain ongoing.
