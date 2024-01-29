Man jailed for attempting to smuggle migrants out of the UK

A Russian HGV driver has been jailed for four years after pleading guilty to smuggling migrants from the UK to France.

Nikolai Kuznetsov, aged 39 was stopped by Border Force officers on the 17th August 2023 at Dover Docks.

Upon searching his trailer, 22 migrants, including a five-year girl and her parents, were found hiding inside.

The migrants, who were all of North African origin, were attempting to avoid French border immigration /visa controls.

Kuznetsov was arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry (to an EU member state). He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity at Canterbury Magistrates Court, and was sentenced recently (Friday 26 January) to four years and four months in prison.

John Turner, Operations Manager at the National Crime Agency recently said: