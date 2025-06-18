Man jailed for life for double murders on Christmas Day

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering two women and trying to kill two other people in a frenzied attack on Christmas Day.

On the evening of 25 December 2024, Jazwell Brown was at home in Milton Keynes when he picked up a kitchen knife and began stabbing his partner, 38-year-old Jo Pearson, repeatedly in an unprovoked attack.

When a teenage boy who was in the flat tried to pull Brown off Jo, he stabbed him too.

As the teenager locked himself in the bathroom and rang 999, he heard Jo’s dog Tilly yelp in pain – Brown had stabbed the animal multiple times.

Under the influence of cocaine, Brown, 49, continued to attack Jo with a baseball bat, leaving her with fatal injuries.

He then forced his way into the bathroom and beat the teenager unconscious with the weapon.

Brown headed to a neighbours’ flat where he immediately attacked 24-year-old Teohna Grant with a knife. Her partner Bradley Latter intervened only to be stabbed himself before Brown continued his assault on Teohna.

Leaving Teohna fatally wounded, Brown fled the scene in his car – driving at speed without headlights before he was eventually stopped and arrested by the police.

Celia Mardon of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Our thoughts today are with Jo and Teohna’s families and loved ones who have suffered such unimaginable loss.

“We worked closely with Thames Valley Police to build a case to secure justice for all of those affected by Jazwell Brown’s inexplicable and violent actions.

“Compelling evidence in our case included the accounts of eyewitnesses which were supported by forensic evidence.

“DNA from a baseball bat found in the kitchen and a knife recovered from Brown’s car pointed to these being the weapons he used in the attack. Blood from some of the victims was also on his trainers and clothing.

“And while in custody, Brown made self-incriminating remarks, including, ‘Not self-defence. Murder. It’s plain murder.’

“Given the overwhelming evidence against him, Brown admitted to his crimes, thankfully sparing the victims’ families and friends the ordeal of a trial. We hope that yesterday’s sentence helps them in some small way to find the strength and support they need as they continue on their path towards healing.”