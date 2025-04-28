Man jailed for life for the murder of Claire Chick in Plymouth

A man has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 26-years and 277-days, for the murder of Plymouth University lecturer Claire Chick.

Paul Butler, 53, pleaded guilty to Claire’s murder at a hearing on 18 March and was recently (25 April 2025) sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court.

Claire was attacked on West Hoe Road, outside her home, on Wednesday 22 January 2025. She sustained multiple stabbing injuries and was pronounced dead at Derriford Hospital later that evening.

Butler was Claire’s husband and the couple were separated. On the evening of the attack, he went to the Sainsbury’s store on Armada Way and purchased a pack of three kitchen knives, later discarding all but the largest one before heading towards Claire’s apartment block.

Butler attacked Claire outside her property at around 9:00pm, stabbing her more than 23 times before fleeing the scene. He was arrested later that evening at a hotel in Liskeard.

Andrew Escott-Watson from the CPS recently said:

“Claire Chick was a much-loved mother, grandmother and colleague. Her murder was a truly senseless and appalling crime that shocked the community in Plymouth and beyond. “The CPS worked closely with the police investigative team to build the strongest possible case to secure a guilty plea and ensure that Butler faced swift justice. “Violence against women and girls has a devastating impact on victims and their families. Stopping these crimes and bringing offenders to justice is a priority for the CPS, and we are committed to working with our partners to make this happen. “Our thoughts are with Claire’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”