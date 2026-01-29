Crown Prosecution Service
Man jailed for printing 3D gun parts at London flat
A man caught attempting to print a 3D semi-automatic weapon at his home in east London has been jailed for a total of 15 years.
Robert Adamski, 29, had printed part of a 9mm calibre semi-automatic rifle when police searched his home in Leyton in July 2024.
Officers also found parts of another printed firearm – a Harlot point 22 long rifle single shot pistol – which was further along the production line.
Although the Harlot was missing certain parts to make it operational, there was evidence that Adamski was searching for those parts online.
A firearms expert later completed the assembly of the weapon, and the gun was found to be able to discharge a bullet.
Items and flags relating to extreme right-wing ideology were also found at Adamski’s flat, including an ‘SS’ flag and pictures of Adolf Hitler.
Following analysis of his mobile phone and laptop, various searches of 3D-printed guns and how to make them were discovered along with shared documents on a Telegram group – of which Adamski was an administrator.
A payment for a 3D printer was also identified in his credit history in June 2024.
Proving the case
- During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Adamski had actively sought to manufacture a 3D-printed firearm using a digital manual found on his computer and software operating on an SD card linked to the printer. The prosecution successfully argued that this document could assist in committing or preparing acts of terrorism.
- Further digital evidence revealed searches and references to known extremists suggesting ideological motivation. Adamski’s online activity was presented to the jury as part of a broader pattern of extremist intent.
- Prosecutors also demonstrated that Adamski had disseminated terrorist publications via a Telegram account he created and operated. This material was shown both to encourage others to commit acts of terrorism and provide instructions to assist in the commission of such acts. This material met the legal definition of terrorist publications.
- Prosecutors successfully proved that by posting these materials, Adamski provided a service enabling others to access and be influenced by extremist content.
On 16 October 2025, following a two-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court, Adamski was found guilty of four counts of dissemination of terrorist publications and possession of a document for terrorist purposes.
He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm.
On 28 November 2025, at the same court, he was sentenced to a total of 15 years' imprisonment, with a two-year extended licence period.
The prosecution followed an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.
Bethan David, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The unlawful manufacture and possession of 3-D printed firearms pose a significant and evolving threat to public safety.
“This case demonstrates the growing risks of such emerging technology in 3-D printing, and Robert Adamski sought to exploit those advancements for illegal purposes.
“The CPS will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who engage in this criminality are brought to justice."
- Robert Adamski, [DOB: 19/04/1996], is of Leyton, east London.
- The CPS Counter Terrorism Division is responsible for prosecuting all terrorism crimes and terrorist related offences in England and Wales.
- On 27 January 2026, he was sentenced to a total of 15 years' imprisonment, with a two-year extended licence period.
