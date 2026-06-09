Man jailed for role in “SMS Blaster” fraud operation following City of London Police investigation

Officers from the City of London Police’s Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU) have secured the conviction of a man involved in the use of a sophisticated device to send fraudulent text messages as part of an organised criminal operation.

An “SMS Blaster” is a high-level piece of equipment which acts as an illegitimate mobile phone mast. It forces nearby mobile devices to connect to it, diverting them away from their legitimate network providers. By doing so, criminals can bypass safeguards designed to block malicious sender names and harmful links, enabling them to deliver fraudulent messages directly to victims.

The conviction relates to an investigation that previously led to the sentencing of Ruichen Xiong in July 2025, who was apprehended while driving a vehicle in North London as the device was in operation. During that incident, officers in the vicinity received fraudulent text messages purporting to be from “HMRC.”

Detective Inspector Andrew Little, from the DCPCU, recently said:

“This case highlights the role of those working behind the scenes to enable fraud at scale. While individuals may be deployed on the ground, it is organisers who facilitate and sustain this criminal activity. “SMS blaster devices represent a significant threat, allowing criminals to bypass protections and target members of the public with convincing scam messages. “We urge the public to remain vigilant. If you receive a suspicious text message, do not engage with it. Instead, forward it to 7726, a free reporting service, and block the number. These reports help us and our partners to disrupt fraud and protect others.”

Following Xiong’s arrest and subsequent conviction, enquiries identified Di Li, 43, of Wentworth Park, Finchley as a key organiser behind the operation.

The investigation found that Li facilitated Xiong’s involvement by arranging access to the SMS blaster device, assisting with obtaining a vehicle, and supporting his day-to-day living costs. Xiong, who had accrued significant gambling debts after arriving in the UK as a student, was instructed that he could repay what he owed by driving routes and operating the equipment as directed.

The device was installed in the vehicle, and Xiong was provided with routes and timings to follow while deploying the equipment. This “testing” phase was coordinated remotely by Li and others involved in the wider network.

On 20 August 2025, officers executed a warrant at Li’s home address, where digital evidence was recovered showing communications between Li and Xiong relating to the deployment of the SMS blaster. Li was arrested on 1 September 2025 and charged with offences linked to the operation.

At trial, Li claimed that the device was intended for “advertising” purposes and described himself as a middleman acting on behalf of an individual based in China. He maintained that he had been attempting to help Xiong repay his debts.

Li was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court on 27th March 2026 and was sentenced on 3rd June 2026 to 48 months’ imprisonment for supplying articles for use in fraud, and 24 months for conspiring to commit fraud by false representation, to run concurrently.